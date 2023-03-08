Update from Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) was $0.24 for the day, down -4.34% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0109 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284470 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2506 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOBQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0731.

Shares Statistics:

MOBQ traded an average of 418.52K shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.73M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 242.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 152.5k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.