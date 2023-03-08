Update from Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE): A steady trajectory

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) closed the day trading at $9.83 down -13.62% from the previous closing price of $11.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821870 shares were traded. PTVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On May 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $13.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Stangl Rolf bought 5,000 shares for $9.38 per share. The transaction valued at 46,894 led to the insider holds 62,956 shares of the business.

Hugli Allen bought 2,900 shares of PTVE for $27,527 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 41,659 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hugli Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 159 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,534 and bolstered with 38,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pactiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTVE has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTVE traded about 164.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTVE traded about 121.63k shares per day. A total of 177.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTVE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

PTVE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, a decrease of -5.90% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.44B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.48B and the low estimate is $5.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.