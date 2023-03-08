Vroom Inc. (VRM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed the day trading at $0.93 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1927553 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9638 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9132.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Stott Carol Denise sold 7,615 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 9,062 led to the insider holds 429,618 shares of the business.

Shortt Thomas H sold 21,692 shares of VRM for $22,434 on Jan 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,439,769 shares after completing the transaction at $1.03 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Lang Laura W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,204 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider received 7,137 and left with 113,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2989.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRM traded about 3.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRM traded about 2.8M shares per day. A total of 138.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.65M with a Short Ratio of 21.37M, compared to 25.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 15.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $272.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.65M to a low estimate of $230.8M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $934.49M, an estimated decrease of -70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.73M, a decrease of -66.30% over than the figure of -$70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.