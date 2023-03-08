What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) stock

As of close of business last night, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.49, down -5.70% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709165 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4850.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIFR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

On February 07, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.50 to $3.

On October 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Neutral rating on October 10, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4004.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIFR traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 778.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 5.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.5M and the low estimate is $132.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,780.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.