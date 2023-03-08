What shareholders can do to beat the market with EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock

As of close of business last night, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $11.27, down -4.09% from its previous closing price of $11.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558052 shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $17.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EH traded 2.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 945.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.94M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.65M, compared to 8.51M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65M to a low estimate of $3.65M. As of the current estimate, EHang Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.36M, an estimated increase of 167.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.32M and the low estimate is $16.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 106.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.