What shareholders can do to beat the market with Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) stock

In the latest session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at $57.14 down -7.12% from its previous closing price of $61.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902451 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Phillips Keith D. sold 705 shares for $50.36 per share. The transaction valued at 35,504 led to the insider holds 128,277 shares of the business.

McVey Krishna sold 315 shares of PLL for $15,851 on Jan 06. The EVP and CAO now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $50.32 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, WHITE MICHAEL D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 297 shares for $50.29 each. As a result, the insider received 14,936 and left with 12,903 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLL has traded an average of 493.05K shares per day and 514.37k over the past ten days. A total of 18.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.8M and the low estimate is $202M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,297.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.