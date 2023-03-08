What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) stock

In the latest session, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) closed at $9.76 down -21.35% from its previous closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199282 shares were traded. ZYXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zynex Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $10 previously.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Lucsok Anna sold 1,103 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,420 led to the insider holds 13,973 shares of the business.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J sold 38,126 shares of ZYXI for $407,186 on Oct 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,405 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZYXI has traded an average of 251.67K shares per day and 224.04k over the past ten days. A total of 38.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.80M. Insiders hold about 40.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYXI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 3.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.06% and a Short% of Float of 15.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZYXI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $49.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $49.85M to a low estimate of $49.5M. As of the current estimate, Zynex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.37M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.05M, an increase of 25.60% over than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.3M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.56M and the low estimate is $195.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.