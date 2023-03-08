Which analyst expects Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.56, down -9.30% from its previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560887 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LWLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares for $7.07 per share. The transaction valued at 219,108 led to the insider holds 5,182 shares of the business.

Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares of LWLG for $9,985 on Apr 12. The Chief Exec. Officer now owns 63,643 shares after completing the transaction at $9.98 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $13.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LWLG traded 708.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 557.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.45M with a Short Ratio of 19.69M, compared to 19.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.24% and a Short% of Float of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.