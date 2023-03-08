Which analyst expects Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) closed at $0.26 down -5.07% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676902 shares were traded. SNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2576.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Pellizzari Christine A bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,032 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4767.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNCE has traded an average of 557.86K shares per day and 677.64k over the past ten days. A total of 116.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.48M to a low estimate of $13.99M. As of the current estimate, Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.38M, an estimated decrease of -30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.56M, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $69.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.