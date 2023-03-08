XPeng Inc. (XPEV) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) was $8.63 for the day, down -7.90% from the previous closing price of $9.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18794810 shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.81.

Shares Statistics:

XPEV traded an average of 18.83M shares per day over the past three months and 11.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.64M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 48.73M with a Short Ratio of 49.14M, compared to 50.17M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $734.96M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $899.09M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.66M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.