A correction may be in store for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares?

In the latest session, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at $345.84 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $344.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2514721 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $348.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $343.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adobe Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Lewnes Ann sold 2,599 shares for $400.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,039,600 led to the insider holds 26,977 shares of the business.

Belsky Scott sold 2,906 shares of ADBE for $1,032,851 on Jan 25. The EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud now owns 26,475 shares after completing the transaction at $355.42 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Garfield Mark S., who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 209 shares for $355.42 each. As a result, the insider received 74,283 and left with 3,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $473.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 352.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 356.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADBE has traded an average of 2.90M shares per day and 3.56M over the past ten days. A total of 467.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $3.64, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.76, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $3.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.5 and $15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.31. EPS for the following year is $17.51, with 31 analysts recommending between $18.82 and $16.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $4.59B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.76B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.61B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.71B and the low estimate is $20.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.