A correction may be in store for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.89, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $41.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047742 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $75.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares for $41.19 per share. The transaction valued at 411,884 led to the insider holds 3,365 shares of the business.

BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of TNDM for $402,500 on Dec 16. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,029 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, BERGER DAVID B, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 604,800 and left with 3,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $123.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNDM traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Shares short for TNDM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 5.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $221.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224M to a low estimate of $219.3M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.93M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $702.8M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $891.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.7M and the low estimate is $878.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.