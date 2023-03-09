A correction may be in store for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) shares?

In the latest session, Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) closed at $26.20 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $26.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7016487 shares were traded. VST stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vistra Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 30, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating and also kept its target price maintained to $23.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 23,794,100 led to the insider holds 12,311,712 shares of the business.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of VST for $23,794,100 on Dec 01. The now owns 12,311,712 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,135,176 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 51,436,390 and left with 13,281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $27.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VST has traded an average of 3.55M shares per day and 5.84M over the past ten days. A total of 381.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 5.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VST is 0.79, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.21 and a low estimate of $4.21, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6B to a low estimate of $4.23B. As of the current estimate, Vistra Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, a decrease of -14.20% less than the figure of $90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.08B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.15B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.