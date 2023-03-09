A glimpse at Chart Industries Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Chart Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $150.00, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $147.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974135 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 930.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $259 to $150.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $228 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when STRAUCH ROGER A bought 100 shares for $134.05 per share. The transaction valued at 13,405 led to the insider holds 1,167 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLS traded 892.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 800.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 21.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $8 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $494.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.33M to a low estimate of $448.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.9M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.58M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.