A glimpse at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) closed at $21.81 up 15.95% from its previous closing price of $18.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5370047 shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Iwicki Mark T sold 198 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,651 led to the insider holds 45,966 shares of the business.

Brazzell Romulus K sold 73 shares of KALA for $2,083 on Jan 04. The insider now owns 18,536 shares after completing the transaction at $28.53 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bazemore Todd, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 62 shares for $28.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,769 and left with 14,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $97.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KALA has traded an average of 2.78M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 1.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 236.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 101.09k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$6.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$5.11 and a low estimate of -$8, while EPS last year was -$34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5.68, with high estimates of -$5.04 and low estimates of -$6.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$61.01 and -$61.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$61.01. EPS for the following year is -$19.73, with 2 analysts recommending between -$18.34 and -$21.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, down -66.50% from the average estimate.