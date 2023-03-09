A glimpse at Meta Platforms Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $184.97 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $184.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19368454 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares for $171.99 per share. The transaction valued at 67,592 led to the insider holds 31,725 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares of META for $68,402 on Feb 21. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,118 shares after completing the transaction at $174.05 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olivan Javier, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,341 shares for $170.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,271,038 and left with 67,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $236.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, META has traded an average of 32.55M shares per day and 29.17M over the past ten days. A total of 2.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 30.59M, compared to 29.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 41 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.76 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $11.5, with 46 analysts recommending between $15.62 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 41 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28.57B to a low estimate of $26.76B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.53B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.25B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.61B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.08B and the low estimate is $124.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.