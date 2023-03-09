A glimpse at Orchard Therapeutics plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) closed at $0.55 down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0188 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638757 shares were traded. ORTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Gaspar Bobby bought 15,000 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 11,085 led to the insider holds 366,158 shares of the business.

THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares of ORTX for $7,474 on Apr 01. The insider now owns 52,081 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORTX has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5157.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORTX has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 652.81k over the past ten days. A total of 128.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.79M. Insiders hold about 7.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 665.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 556.77k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $3.5M. As of the current estimate, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $483k, an estimated increase of 924.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.32M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of $924.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68M, up 1,140.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.1M and the low estimate is $18.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.