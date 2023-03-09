A glimpse at Transocean Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $7.10 down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18030130 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Transocean Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 222,000 led to the insider holds 141,000 shares of the business.

Adamson Keelan sold 70,994 shares of RIG for $483,469 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND COO now owns 482,813 shares after completing the transaction at $6.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Tonnel David A, who serves as the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.38 each. As a result, the insider received 183,445 and left with 368,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIG has traded an average of 22.81M shares per day and 20.67M over the past ten days. A total of 726.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 125.46M with a Short Ratio of 131.28M, compared to 123.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.38% and a Short% of Float of 18.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $619.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $661M to a low estimate of $591.69M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $621M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.4M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $748.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $644.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.