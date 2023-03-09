A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)

After finishing at $3.00 in the prior trading day, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) closed at $1.80, down -40.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1445025 shares were traded. SFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6698.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3203.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 256.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.55M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SFR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 8.91k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.59M and the low estimate is $41.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.