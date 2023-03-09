A Stock You Should Be Looking At: First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed at $214.33 in the last session, up 0.02% from day before closing price of $214.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2536571 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $250 from $140 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $157.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $196 to $195.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Chapman Richard D sold 7,500 shares for $211.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,582,500 led to the insider holds 21,689 shares of the business.

Wright Norman L. bought 465 shares of FSLR for $99,915 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 1,624 shares after completing the transaction at $214.87 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KENNEDY R CRAIG, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $215.34 each. As a result, the insider received 323,010 and left with 17,656 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $217.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLR traded on average about 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.68 and -$2.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $989.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $762M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $907.32M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.65M, an increase of 88.40% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $853M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.4M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.