A Stock You Should Be Looking At: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

After finishing at $13.31 in the prior trading day, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) closed at $12.75, down -4.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032705 shares were traded. SLCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLCA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Shinn Bryan Adair sold 58,499 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 818,635 led to the insider holds 1,460,684 shares of the business.

Merril Donald A sold 19,991 shares of SLCA for $269,886 on Mar 02. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 310,790 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, DUREN DIANE K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,089 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 183,897 and left with 81,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 692.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.20M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 5.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $403.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $411M to a low estimate of $395.9M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $284.86M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.35M, an increase of 34.30% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.