Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.80 in the prior trading day, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) closed at $3.27, up 16.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927690 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Amoroso Michael sold 1,002 shares for $2.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,385 led to the insider holds 56,709 shares of the business.

O’Malley Brendan M. bought 5,869 shares of ABEO for $18,370 on Dec 09. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 93,830 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, O’Malley Brendan M., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,925 and bolstered with 87,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6721.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 231.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 244.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.65M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 524.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 1.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.92 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3M, down -22.70% from the average estimate.