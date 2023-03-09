Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed the day trading at $15.90 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474413 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Miles Patrick sold 60,000 shares for $16013.00 per share. The transaction valued at 960,780,000 led to the insider holds 5,748,117 shares of the business.

Pritzker Jennifer N. bought 3,000 shares of ATEC for $47,790 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 53,200 shares after completing the transaction at $15.93 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Miles Patrick, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $15.87 each. As a result, the insider received 952,200 and left with 5,808,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $16.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATEC traded about 959.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATEC traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 6.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $100.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.8M to a low estimate of $94.6M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.96M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.15M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.21M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.4M and the low estimate is $411.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.