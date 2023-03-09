An average trading volume for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at $7.02 in the last session, down -0.14% from day before closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504115 shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LQDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On July 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Moomaw Scott sold 2,171 shares for $7.56 per share. The transaction valued at 16,405 led to the insider holds 100,984 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A sold 2,033 shares of LQDA for $15,362 on Feb 28. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 188,524 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Kaseta Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,920 and bolstered with 37,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LQDA traded on average about 511.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.26M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.21M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.8M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.