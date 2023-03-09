An average trading volume for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed at $9.76 in the last session, down -4.22% from day before closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2825143 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.90.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $6.90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 670,003 led to the insider holds 5,583,941 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares of VTNR for $539,995 on Feb 27. The CEO and President now owns 5,650,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 66,666 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider received 541,995 and left with 5,717,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTNR traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.95M with a Short Ratio of 24.00M, compared to 21.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.33% and a Short% of Float of 34.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $930.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.88M to a low estimate of $887.9M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.96M, an estimated increase of 2,905.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.4M, an increase of 1,785.80% less than the figure of $2,905.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $758.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,310.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.