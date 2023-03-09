An investigation into Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $17.48 in the prior trading day, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $17.80, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6894245 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Wan Tim M sold 5,055 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 69,001 led to the insider holds 607,051 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 2,034 shares of ASAN for $27,764 on Dec 21. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 166,270 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 303 shares for $22.91 each. As a result, the insider received 6,942 and left with 168,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $49.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 204.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 13.40M, compared to 9.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $145.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.54M to a low estimate of $144.41M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $111.95M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.97M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $543.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $626.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.