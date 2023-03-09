An investigation into Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1656317 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9560 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9531, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6285.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRTX traded on average about 391.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 536.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 667.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 771.09k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.86.