An investigation into ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s technical aspects

The price of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at $4.58 in the last session, up 4.57% from day before closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952788 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2039.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNW traded on average about 956.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 393.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 6.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $194M. It ranges from a high estimate of $194M to a low estimate of $194M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $181M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.3M, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $920.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.