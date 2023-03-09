An overall feel about CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) closed at $58.16 down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $58.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641754 shares were traded. CEIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 14, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

On February 19, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Rothka John sold 2,000 shares for $64.34 per share. The transaction valued at 128,680 led to the insider holds 14,245 shares of the business.

Brock James A sold 500 shares of CEIX for $39,100 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 473,020 shares after completing the transaction at $78.20 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Brock James A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,314 shares for $78.08 each. As a result, the insider received 258,757 and left with 473,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CONSOL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CEIX has traded an average of 924.14K shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 34.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CEIX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $5.34, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.54, with high estimates of $5.54 and low estimates of $5.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.2 and $20.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.51. EPS for the following year is $20.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $20.45 and $19.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $592.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $594.3M to a low estimate of $591.2M. As of the current estimate, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $358.53M, an estimated increase of 65.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $610.15M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $65.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $612.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.