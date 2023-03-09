An overall feel about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed at $40.12 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $39.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2962717 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $46.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDU has traded an average of 2.61M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 6.23M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.