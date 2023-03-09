Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA): Selected Notes

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed the day trading at $24.97 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $25.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774625 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.90 and its Current Ratio is at 29.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 40.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$3.07.