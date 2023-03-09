Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK): Selected Notes

The closing price of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) was $3.78 for the day, up 4.42% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593468 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5516.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KODK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6162.

Shares Statistics:

KODK traded an average of 696.95K shares per day over the past three months and 534.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.