Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) was $1.05 for the day, up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601162 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.50 previously.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5175.

Shares Statistics:

PGY traded an average of 3.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Insiders hold about 25.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.91M and the low estimate is $696M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.