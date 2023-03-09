Analysis of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR): Selected Notes

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) closed the day trading at $1.55 down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021410 shares were traded. TCRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $28 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Menzel Garry E sold 11,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,682 led to the insider holds 138,871 shares of the business.

Cardama Alfonso Quintas sold 4,752 shares of TCRR for $5,042 on Dec 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 109,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Olagunju Peter, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 1,659 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,767 and left with 24,092 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRR has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0028.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRR traded about 636.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRR traded about 2.38M shares per day. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.34M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 971.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.96, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$3.51.