Are analysts optimistic about Borr Drilling Limited’s (NYSE:BORR) stock?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed the day trading at $7.37 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962012 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BORR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $7.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BORR traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BORR traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 254.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.60M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.65% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.58M, compared to 4.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $134.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.4M to a low estimate of $134.4M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $69.1M, an estimated increase of 94.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.2M, an increase of 85.60% less than the figure of $94.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.2M and the low estimate is $668.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.