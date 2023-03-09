Are analysts optimistic about Exela Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XELA) stock?

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) closed the day trading at $0.07 up 12.03% from the previous closing price of $0.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 170314016 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0508.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XELA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0651.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XELA traded about 147.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XELA traded about 212.1M shares per day. A total of 122.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.96M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 19.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $303.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $298.98M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.7M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.