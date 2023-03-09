Are analysts optimistic about LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LZ) stock?

The closing price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) was $8.94 for the day, up 3.59% from the previous closing price of $8.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903790 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Wernikoff Daniel A sold 39,558 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 340,871 led to the insider holds 364,623 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 38,893 shares of LZ for $327,362 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 516,973 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Wernikoff Daniel A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,243 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider received 35,713 and left with 404,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $16.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.70.

Shares Statistics:

LZ traded an average of 834.88K shares per day over the past three months and 941.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 6.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.31M to a low estimate of $145.2M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.14M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.49M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $619.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $618M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $575.08M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $645.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.4M and the low estimate is $629.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.