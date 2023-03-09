Are Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.97 up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226719 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 797.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $10.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESRT has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 161.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.34M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 12.18M, compared to 11.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $178.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $180.38M to a low estimate of $176.46M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.73M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $717.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.9M and the low estimate is $708.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.