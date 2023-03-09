Are Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.98, down -8.31% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833333 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INZY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 26, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 07, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On November 29, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Bjarke Henric Bjorn bought 21,500 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 29,885 led to the insider holds 105,441 shares of the business.

Longitude Capital Partners III bought 1,355,000 shares of INZY for $4,999,950 on Apr 19. The 10% Owner now owns 4,174,379 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,070,000 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,948,300 and bolstered with 2,661,154 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8480.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INZY traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 289.74k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.15.