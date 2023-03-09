Are Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $9.69 up 2.22% from its previous closing price of $9.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038707 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUM has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 898.32k over the past ten days. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.59M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.82M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.88M and the low estimate is $92.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 254.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.