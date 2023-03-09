As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) offers stability

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) closed the day trading at $38.75 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $39.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064005 shares were traded. CPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 674.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On December 05, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 250 shares for $39.18 per share. The transaction valued at 9,795 led to the insider holds 12,288 shares of the business.

Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares of CPE for $368,225,000 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 5,200,780 shares after completing the transaction at $56.65 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12,399,037 and left with 5,935,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $66.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPE traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPE traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 61.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.38M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 5.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 16.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $3.24, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.86 and $14.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.62. EPS for the following year is $13.18, with 13 analysts recommending between $15.77 and $11.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $630.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $731M to a low estimate of $560M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $692.19M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.14M, a decrease of -22.80% less than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.