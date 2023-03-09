As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) offers stability

The closing price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) was $126.50 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $123.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502178 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DUOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Chen Stephen C. sold 10,748 shares for $130.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,398,367 led to the insider holds 26,553 shares of the business.

Meese Robert sold 5,000 shares of DUOL for $650,536 on Mar 07. The Chief Business Officer now owns 202,601 shares after completing the transaction at $130.11 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Skaruppa Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $125.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,336 and left with 43,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $130.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.83.

Shares Statistics:

DUOL traded an average of 493.06K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.52M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $98.35M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.01M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.02M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.82M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.77M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492M and the low estimate is $428.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.