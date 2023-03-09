As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) offers stability

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) closed the day trading at $1.30 up 5.69% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774610 shares were traded. ENTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when LIEBERMAN GERALD M bought 34,000 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 19,380 led to the insider holds 194,209 shares of the business.

Yaacov-Garbeli Dana bought 26,580 shares of ENTX for $14,247 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 56,580 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, LIEBERMAN GERALD M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,080 and bolstered with 6,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 131.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTX has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1964.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENTX traded about 222.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENTX traded about 991.59k shares per day. A total of 28.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.68M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 31.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 61.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k, an increase of 47.10% over than the figure of -$69.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571k, down -79.00% from the average estimate.