As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) offers stability

The closing price of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) was $0.34 for the day, down -38.82% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 419775330 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3160.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRKA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4634.

Shares Statistics:

TRKA traded an average of 57.60M shares per day over the past three months and 220.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.93M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.89M, compared to 4.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 26.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.