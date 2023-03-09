Considering Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $332.26 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $334.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571696 shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $334.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $327.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $307 from $165 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $380 to $250.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $880 to $620.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares for $341.50 per share. The transaction valued at 999,912 led to the insider holds 188,417 shares of the business.

Morici John bought 587 shares of ALGN for $200,660 on Feb 08. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,204 shares after completing the transaction at $341.84 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, HOGAN JOSEPH M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $188.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,998,987 and bolstered with 185,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $461.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 279.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 246.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALGN traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 1.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.36 and $7.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.03. EPS for the following year is $9.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.69 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $897.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $910M to a low estimate of $870.9M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $973.22M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $943.51M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918.72M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.