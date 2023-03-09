Considering PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $46.69 in the prior trading day, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) closed at $45.46, down -2.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2167658 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 10.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.49 and a low estimate of $4.16, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $4.53 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.51 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.14. EPS for the following year is $10.55, with 12 analysts recommending between $17.1 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $9.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.49B to a low estimate of $9.15B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.24B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.62B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.33B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 62.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.58B and the low estimate is $30.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.