Considering Zuora Inc. (ZUO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $9.71 in the prior trading day, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) closed at $9.68, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562492 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 621.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Traube Robert J. sold 15,369 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 153,776 led to the insider holds 17,558 shares of the business.

Srinivasan Sri sold 4,787 shares of ZUO for $48,050 on Mar 06. The Chief Product & Tech Officer now owns 110,225 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Traube Robert J., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 30,736 shares for $7.04 each. As a result, the insider received 216,332 and left with 32,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $15.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.65M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $100.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.9M to a low estimate of $99.7M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.69M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.75M, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $394M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442M and the low estimate is $423.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.