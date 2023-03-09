CRM (Salesforce Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Salesforce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $182.95, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $183.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6745161 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on January 18, 2023, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Harris Parker sold 1,250 shares for $184.99 per share. The transaction valued at 231,238 led to the insider holds 96,795 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of CRM for $133,482 on Mar 07. The Chair and CEO now owns 27,753,609 shares after completing the transaction at $184.11 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 725 shares for $186.62 each. As a result, the insider received 135,298 and left with 27,753,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 888.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 49.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $222.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRM traded 9.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 11.02M, compared to 9.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 39 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 47 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 38 analysts expect revenue to total $8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.08B to a low estimate of $7.93B. As of the current estimate, Salesforce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.33B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.08B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.02B and the low estimate is $32.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.