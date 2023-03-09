CRWD (CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $124.93 in the prior trading day, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $128.92, up 3.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24661183 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 35,000 shares for $96.19 per share. The transaction valued at 3,366,700 led to the insider holds 100,419 shares of the business.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 15,500 shares of CRWD for $1,534,500 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 115,919 shares after completing the transaction at $99.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $99.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 993,100 and bolstered with 65,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $242.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 7.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 34 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 39 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $625M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $629M to a low estimate of $620M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.01M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.28M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $692M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $631M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.