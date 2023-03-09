eHealth Inc. (EHTH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed the day trading at $9.64 down -3.79% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607672 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EHTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR bought 80,000 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 246,552 led to the insider holds 428,515 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B sold 5,000 shares of EHTH for $16,222 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 52,353 shares after completing the transaction at $3.24 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,940 and bolstered with 35,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EHTH traded about 803.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EHTH traded about 784.37k shares per day. A total of 27.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.97M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 1.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $185.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.8M to a low estimate of $177.1M. As of the current estimate, eHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $243.51M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.35M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.2M, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.64M and the low estimate is $392.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.